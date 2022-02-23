American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:AMS opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.
American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.