American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Increased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of AWK opened at $147.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.