AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.300-$5.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.10 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.AMETEK also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.240-$1.280 EPS.

NYSE AME traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,537. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $117.80 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 18.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,468,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

