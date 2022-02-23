Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $8.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the second quarter worth $220,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth $68,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the third quarter worth $412,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

