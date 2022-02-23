Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 18,749 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 117,204 shares.The stock last traded at $8.36 and had previously closed at $8.61.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $526.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

