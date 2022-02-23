Analysts Anticipate Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.25). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.98). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.33.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 48,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.64 per share, with a total value of $3,643,626.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 965,645 shares of company stock valued at $75,333,309.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,027,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,902,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLB stock traded down $3.56 on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. 976,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,163. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

