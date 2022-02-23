Analysts Anticipate KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 42.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 116,232 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 258.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 44.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 105,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.19. 349,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,771,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

