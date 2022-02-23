Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.61 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.57). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

ALLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. 1,178,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,097. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

