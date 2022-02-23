Analysts Expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genprex.
GNPX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.83. Genprex has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genprex (GNPX)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genprex (GNPX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.