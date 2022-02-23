Analysts Expect Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages expect that Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Genprex will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Genprex.

GNPX opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.83. Genprex has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNPX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 33.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genprex during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genprex by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

