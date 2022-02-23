Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.99 million to $36.47 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $25.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $145.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $161.04 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medallion Financial.
MFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,453. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.
About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.