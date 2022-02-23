Analysts Expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.99 million to $36.47 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $25.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $145.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.13 million to $145.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $161.04 million, with estimates ranging from $148.51 million to $173.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medallion Financial.

MFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,164,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,633,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 108,649 shares in the last quarter. 31.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.35. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,453. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

