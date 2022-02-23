Analysts Expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year sales of $8.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $9.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded down $5.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.64. 906,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,482. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

