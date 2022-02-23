Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Whole Earth Brands posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FREE. Cowen began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,299,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 291,866 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 704,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.16. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

