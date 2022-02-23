Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Swiss Re (SREN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Swiss Re (VTX: SREN) recently:

2/10/2022 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 100 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/9/2022 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 90 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/8/2022 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 95 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/7/2022 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 110 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/31/2022 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 96 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/27/2022 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 87 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/24/2022 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 111 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/20/2022 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 98 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/17/2022 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 112 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/6/2022 – Swiss Re was given a new CHF 90 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Swiss Re AG has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

