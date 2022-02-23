Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Target Price at GBX 4,153.33

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,153.33 ($56.48).

ASC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.32) price target on ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($68.00) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.88) price target on ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

ASOS stock traded down GBX 8.83 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,954.68 ($26.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,410. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,876.50 ($25.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,204.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,748.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 132,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,204 ($29.97), for a total transaction of £2,919,881.24 ($3,971,006.72).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

