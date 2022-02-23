Analysts Set DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target at $212.38

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

DNBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.37.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

