Analysts Set DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target at $212.38

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.38.

DNBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from 230.00 to 250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. DNB Bank ASA has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.37.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

