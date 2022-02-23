Analysts Set Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Target Price at $14.80

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eneti by 30.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eneti by 211.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 262,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Eneti in the second quarter valued at $326,000.

Shares of Eneti stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 924,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,934. Eneti has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eneti will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

