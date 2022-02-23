Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $190.54

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.54.

GPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.87. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

