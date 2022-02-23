Analysts Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Price Target at GBX 2,432

Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,432 ($33.07).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.08) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.58) to GBX 2,290 ($31.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.08) to GBX 2,550 ($34.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,824 ($24.81) per share, with a total value of £328.32 ($446.51). Also, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.81) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($139,058.89). Insiders acquired 8,518 shares of company stock worth $17,405,332 in the last three months.

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,803.50 ($24.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,932.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,389.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,702 ($23.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,363 ($45.74).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

