Analysts Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Target Price at $279.73

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $279.73.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $4.91 on Wednesday, hitting $247.79. 3,496,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.49. The firm has a market cap of $185.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after acquiring an additional 257,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after acquiring an additional 397,965 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.