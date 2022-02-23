Analysts Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target at $132.14

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,780. Ross Stores has a one year low of $86.53 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average is $110.07.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

