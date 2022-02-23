Analysts Set Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) PT at $54.50

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners cut their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Twitter in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

TWTR opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.20 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,410 shares of company stock worth $1,217,767. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Twitter by 756.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

