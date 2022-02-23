Analyzing Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH)

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Gadsden Properties has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.18 -$80.53 million $2.60 11.28

Gadsden Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gadsden Properties and Bluegreen Vacations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.53%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats Gadsden Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that engages in the investments in assets, residential developments, and commercial properties. It primarily focuses in secondary and tertiary markets across United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

