Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 64,390 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,710,559 shares.The stock last traded at $6.50 and had previously closed at $6.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,604,000 after purchasing an additional 831,977 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Angi by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,023,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,110,000 after purchasing an additional 238,542 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 4,501,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,462,000 after purchasing an additional 368,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Angi by 2.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,453,000 after purchasing an additional 94,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 2,690,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

