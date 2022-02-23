Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angi Inc. offer repairing and remodeling to cleaning and landscaping. The company category-transforming products through brands such as HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’s List(R), Handy and Fixd Repair, HomeStars, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Instapro, Travaux and Werkspot. Angi Inc., formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc., is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANGI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $6.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angi will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $90,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,100 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Angi by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

