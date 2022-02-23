ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.05-$1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $400.44 million.ANSYS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.640-$8.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ANSYS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $339.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $6.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.73. 1,076,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $352.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 310.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,854,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,245,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

