AON (NYSE:AON) to Repurchase $7.50 billion in Stock

AON (NYSE:AON) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of AON stock opened at $285.29 on Wednesday. AON has a twelve month low of $221.82 and a twelve month high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.47 and its 200 day moving average is $290.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.37. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,755 shares of company stock valued at $9,539,331. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

