Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of AIV opened at $6.94 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

