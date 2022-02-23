Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
Shares of AIV opened at $6.94 on Monday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.83 and a beta of 1.07.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
