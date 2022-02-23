Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.
APEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.
Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.32. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51.
Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.
