Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 122.22% from the stock’s current price.

APEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $155.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.32. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,317,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after buying an additional 37,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.