Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Apollo Endosurgery updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:APEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.32. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APEN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

