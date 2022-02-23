Apollon Limassol Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00004156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market cap of $514,141.00 and $45,866.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00199074 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001074 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00023130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00397183 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00059978 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007974 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

