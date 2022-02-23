AppCoins (APPC) Market Cap Achieves $695,385.84

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $695,385.84 and approximately $2,906.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00035042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00109690 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 242,718,538 coins and its circulating supply is 242,718,537 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.