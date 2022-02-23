Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. cut its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679,164 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $17.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -19.05%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

