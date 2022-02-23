APY.Finance (APY) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One APY.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and approximately $75,500.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00044230 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.45 or 0.06968718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,788.06 or 0.99836802 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00047167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00049942 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,104,382 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

