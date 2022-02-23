Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $9.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

ARCO stock opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $75,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

