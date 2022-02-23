Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ARQT stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,847. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26.

In other news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $53,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,560 shares of company stock valued at $411,094. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 945.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

