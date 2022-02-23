Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives $98.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after buying an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,956,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $93.99. 1,207,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,033. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.82 and a quick ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.26) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

