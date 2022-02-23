ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – ) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $23,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 267,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,848,912. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $140.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.18.

