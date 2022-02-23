Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AWI stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.47. 9,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $78.77 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 639.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 69,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 134.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 24,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.