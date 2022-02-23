Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Trading Up 6.2%

Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) shares were up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.07 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 57,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arteris Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arteris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

