Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading 5.8% Higher

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.46. 8,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 179,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $724.07 million, a P/E ratio of 613.87 and a beta of 1.55.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts expect that Artivion Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

