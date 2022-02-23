Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Trading Up 5.8%

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.46. Approximately 8,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 179,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AORT. TheStreet downgraded Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $724.07 million, a P/E ratio of 613.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Artivion Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $184,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

