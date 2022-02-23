ASML Holding Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:ASML)

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASML in a report issued on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Menon expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASML’s FY2024 earnings at $26.56 EPS.

Get ASML alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $640.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML has a 12-month low of $501.11 and a 12-month high of $895.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $714.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ASML by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,124,000 after acquiring an additional 613,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after buying an additional 173,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 8,388.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 149,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,943,000 after purchasing an additional 147,640 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.