Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.72 million, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.72. Aspen Aerogels has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 21.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after acquiring an additional 104,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 24,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

