ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $266.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.86.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

