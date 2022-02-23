ASTA Hits Market Cap of $17.43 Million (ASTA)

ASTA (CURRENCY:ASTA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. ASTA has a market capitalization of $17.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASTA has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One ASTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00043875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.88 or 0.06985718 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,946.09 or 1.00261966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00047632 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00050169 BTC.

About ASTA

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000,000 coins. ASTA’s official website is www.astaplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

