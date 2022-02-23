AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £100 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a £100 ($136.00) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($136.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £115 ($156.40) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a £100 ($136.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($119.68) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($129.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 9,690 ($131.78).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at GBX 9,012 ($122.56) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8,585.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8,610.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,553.79. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 6,736 ($91.61) and a one year high of GBX 9,523 ($129.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a GBX 145.30 ($1.98) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.