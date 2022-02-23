AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a £100 ($136.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £115 ($156.40) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a £100 ($136.00) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($129.20) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($122.40) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,690 ($131.78).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 9,046 ($123.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,585.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,610.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £140.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,559.66. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 6,736 ($91.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($129.51).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

