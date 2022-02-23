Atria Investments LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

