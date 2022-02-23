Atria Investments LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 2,771.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

