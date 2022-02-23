Atria Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 63,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,223,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,329,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 318,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 116,982 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $138.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $121.20 and a 12-month high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.